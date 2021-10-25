Sigma Planning Corp Has $208,000 Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 47,256 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $30.11.

