Sigma Planning Corp Has $210,000 Stock Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,906 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 736,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,716,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 536,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,781,000 after buying an additional 74,510 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,659,000 after buying an additional 230,621 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,083,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGLB opened at $69.28 on Monday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $64.82 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.