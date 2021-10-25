Sigma Planning Corp Invests $186,000 in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,259,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMMO by 371.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMMO by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,846,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,866,000 after acquiring an additional 825,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMMO by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,706,000 after acquiring an additional 718,971 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in AMMO during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

POWW stock opened at $6.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.81 million, a P/E ratio of -311.00 and a beta of -0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.08. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $72,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMMO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

