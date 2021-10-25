Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 63.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magnite by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Magnite in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $2,262,093.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,358,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $25.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.33 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.59. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Magnite in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

