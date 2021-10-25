Sigma Planning Corp Trims Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,639 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM opened at $43.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

