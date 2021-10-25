Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €150.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siltronic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of FRA:WAF opened at €134.15 ($157.82) on Friday. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €137.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €139.98.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

