Silvercorp Metals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Equities research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Silvercorp Metals in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million.

SVM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

SVM stock opened at C$5.26 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$4.58 and a twelve month high of C$10.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$927.62 million and a PE ratio of 17.71.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$946,485.07. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.86, for a total value of C$48,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$437,404.86. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,870 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

