Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens expects that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$72.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$68.63 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$5.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of C$927.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.58 and a 12 month high of C$10.93.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$938,876.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $191,870.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

