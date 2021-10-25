Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

MDY stock opened at $509.51 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $341.80 and a twelve month high of $512.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.31 and its 200-day moving average is $492.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

