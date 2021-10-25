Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $5.87 Million Stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at $449,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $294,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 204,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the first quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

ECOM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ECOM stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.82. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

