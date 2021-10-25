Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,864,000.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Saia from $236.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.36.

SAIA stock opened at $271.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $273.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $230.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

