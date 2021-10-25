Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,808 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $131.62 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.05 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.