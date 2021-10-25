Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $165.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as high as $145.99 and last traded at $145.94, with a volume of 20329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.14.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.11.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

