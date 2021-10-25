Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $7.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 341.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 152.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 165,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $147.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

