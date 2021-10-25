SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Sets New 52-Week High at $228.17

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $228.17 and last traded at $227.84, with a volume of 151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $224.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.02.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,809,737. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,077,000 after purchasing an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,113,000. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 746.0% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 149,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

