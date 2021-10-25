SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $19.31 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.31.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

SLRC opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $840.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SLR Investment will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is presently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment in the second quarter worth $43,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

