SmileyCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 25th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $738,464.22 and approximately $25.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000098 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars.

