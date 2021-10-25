Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Earns “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $80.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snap in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Snap from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.43.

NYSE SNAP opened at $55.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.97. Snap has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $2,715,705.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,874 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $660,580.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,546,756 shares of company stock valued at $193,710,278 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Snap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 34.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

