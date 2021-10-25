Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Southern Copper has increased its dividend payment by 154.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Southern Copper has a payout ratio of 93.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.7%.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.59. 828,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,363. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.64. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 28.18%. Analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Southern Copper stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 42,986 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Southern Copper worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.