SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Acquired by Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $416,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $1,838,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,944,000. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.01. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

