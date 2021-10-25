SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 65,913 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 38,368 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.68. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,174. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.97. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

