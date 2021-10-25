Spectris (LON:SXS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,380 ($57.22) price objective on the stock.

SXS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Spectris stock opened at GBX 3,759 ($49.11) on Thursday. Spectris has a 1 year low of GBX 2,422 ($31.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The firm has a market cap of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,889.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,760.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

