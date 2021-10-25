SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) Shares Bought by Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) by 73.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SportsTek Acquisition by 36.4% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 655,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,765,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,970,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,473,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $4,277,000.

OTCMKTS:SPTKU remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 58,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,891. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

