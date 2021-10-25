Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,643 Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after acquiring an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3,186.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,778,000 after buying an additional 1,229,987 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

DNMR opened at $14.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.26 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.59 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

