Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in InfuSystem by 17.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,049,000 after purchasing an additional 423,802 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

INFU opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $295.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.88. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). InfuSystem had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $24.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

