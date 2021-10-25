Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Buys 3,013 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $2,347,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invitae by 36.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Invitae by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 172,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Invitae by 121.3% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

NVTA opened at $27.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $76,565.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,651. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.