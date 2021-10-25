Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $253,000 Stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $215,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXGN stock opened at $14.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.25 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. Equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

