Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 101.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 271,700 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 803.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 212,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,865,000 after buying an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 594,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $869,817,000 after buying an additional 165,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 60.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 414,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $606,046,000 after buying an additional 156,824 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.59.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,425.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,458.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1,369.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $875.00 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

