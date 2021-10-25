Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Sells 1,665 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $87.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

