Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Eargo by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 434,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 334,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 466.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 137.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EAR opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. Eargo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market cap of $305.47 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.14 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EAR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

