Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SQNXF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 11th. Macquarie raised Square Enix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Square Enix alerts:

Shares of SQNXF stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $809.49 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square Enix will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.