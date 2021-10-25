SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $83.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.55. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

