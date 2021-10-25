SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.42. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

