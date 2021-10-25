S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,739. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

