Stakinglab Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $57.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded 206.6% higher against the dollar. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $772.93 and approximately $57.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00031488 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 95.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000704 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stakinglab is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using US dollars.

