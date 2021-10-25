Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

STN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.92.

STN traded up C$0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting C$68.40. 89,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,247. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$37.46 and a 1 year high of C$72.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.82. The firm has a market cap of C$7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.91.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. Analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.6819448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total value of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total transaction of C$631,006.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,332 in the last 90 days.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

