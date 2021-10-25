State Street Corp Acquires 122,901 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State Street Corp raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,327,488 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 122,901 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,385,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $88.59 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.