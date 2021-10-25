State Street Corp Buys 31,245 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,361,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,291,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,859,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,386,000 after purchasing an additional 130,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,986,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,575,000 after purchasing an additional 445,591 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 22.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,304,499 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,120,000 after purchasing an additional 611,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,109,000 after purchasing an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $176.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.77 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.88 and its 200 day moving average is $157.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

