State Street Corp Buys 42,182 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,182 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,171,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after buying an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after buying an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,223,000 after purchasing an additional 531,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.33.

NYSE MLM opened at $381.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.10 and its 200 day moving average is $359.97. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.70 and a fifty-two week high of $391.76.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

