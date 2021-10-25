State Street Corp Has $1.23 Billion Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State Street Corp grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.85% of Amcor worth $1,226,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 363.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $12.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.51%.

In related news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $900,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,322.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,864 shares of company stock worth $13,108,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

