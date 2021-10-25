State Street Corp Has $1.45 Billion Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406,775 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,454,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIAC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIAC shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

