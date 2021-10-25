State Street Corp Sells 177,227 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,251,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 177,227 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.22% of Republic Services worth $1,132,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after acquiring an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.74.

NYSE:RSG opened at $133.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

