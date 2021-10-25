State Street Corp Sells 767,787 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,326,862 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 767,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.37% of Corning worth $1,526,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 340,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 986,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 321.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,628.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,219. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GLW opened at $38.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

