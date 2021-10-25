Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJ shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price target on shares of Stella-Jones in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting C$46.00. 287,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,147. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$39.95 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$949.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones will post 3.2661492 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.