Stellar Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 25th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $9.16 billion and approximately $523.11 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070035 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00066972 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.60 or 0.00105671 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00074515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.27 or 0.00101979 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,236.96 or 1.00340252 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,679 coins and its circulating supply is 24,131,617,763 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

