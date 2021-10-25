Stephens Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $137.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $118.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DFS. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.29.

Shares of DFS opened at $125.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after purchasing an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

