Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:STL opened at $26.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. Sterling Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.