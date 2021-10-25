stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00071128 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00075376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,769.35 or 0.99874311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,186.77 or 0.06661710 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021418 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

