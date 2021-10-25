Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $67.47 on Monday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $67.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

