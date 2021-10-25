Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $110.87 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

